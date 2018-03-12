The Scientology Cross is perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles - AP

LOS ANGELES: The Church of Scientology is set to launch its own television channel on Monday.

Evidence of the network is already in Apple's app store, where "Scientology TV" is available for download from The Church of Scientology International, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to this, there's also a newly launched Twitter account. A tweet on Sunday from the Scientology TV account says, "It's time for us to tell our story."

The website scientology.tv says the Scientology Network will debut at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the reports.

However, it has not been made clear as to what kind of programming the network will feature.

Apparently, the organization ratcheted up its media presence in recent years, making an announcement of its own production studio Scientology Media Productions in 2016.

Quite a number of prominent Hollywood figures, including Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elizabeth Moss, are followers of the Church of Scientology.

Scientology was founded in the 1950s by writer Ron L. Hubbard.

