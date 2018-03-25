LOS ANGELES: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President John Bailey has denied allegations of sexual misconduct against him in a memo sent to the organisation's staff.

In the memo, obtained by Variety, Bailey called recent media reports "false" and said they "have only served to tarnish my 50-year-career.

Bailey said one named complaint was presented to the Academy regarding an alleged incident dating back more than 10 years.

Variety reported on March 16 that the organisation had received three complaints.

"I am alleged to have attempted to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen," Bailey wrote in the memo.

His memo also states that he has refrained from commenting thus far because he "wanted to allow the Academy process to play out".

The allegations are currently under review by an Academy subcommittee led by casting director David Rubin.

Bailey won the presidency over Rubin in a surprise victory at last August's election.

If Bailey is forced to step down, he would be temporarily replaced by Lois Burwell, a veteran makeup artist who is the Academy's vice president, until the next election in July.

In December, the Academy established a code of conduct which provides that members may be disciplined or expelled for abuse, harassment or discrimination.

The Academy also set up a claims process which set forth how such allegations would be adjudicated.

In October, the Academy voted to expel Harvey Weinstein less than 10 days after the New York Times first reported on his history of sexual harassment.

The Academy also replaced Casey Affleck, who settled two sexual harassment lawsuits in 2010, as the presenter of the best actress award at this year's Oscars.