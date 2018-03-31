MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, and was surprised that he has seen some of his movies.



The Indian actor also gave him a copy of his critically acclaimed movie "Hey Ram" in digital format.



"Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologised for seeing 'Dunkirk' in the digital format and in return I am sending 'Hey Ram' in digital format for him to see," Kamal tweeted.

