Soumitra Chatterjee, Buddhadeb Dasgupta conferred lifetime achievement awards

KOLKATA: Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee and veteran film maker Buddhadeb Dasgupta were on Tuesday conferred lifetime achievement awards for their contribution towards Indian cinema on occasion of the third edition of the Bengal International Short Film Festival (BISFF) here.

While Chatterjee was presented the 'Hiralal Sen Award' by iconic Bengali actor Prasenjit Cahtterjee and West Bengal Information Technology Minister Bratya Basu, the 'Devaki Kumar Bose Award was handed over to Dasgupta's assistant as the septuagenarian filmmaker could not be present at the event owing to illness.

Young actor Riddhi Sen who bagged the best actor award in the 65th National Film Awards this year was given a special felicitation at the event.

Shree Venkatesh Films, one of eastern India's leading film production houses was also awarded for their efforts in production and distribution of Bengali films across the country.

A total of 54 short films including 44 Indian and 10 foreign films would be screen in the three day festival organised by the Bengal Film and Television Cahmber of Commerce (BFTCC), from May 2 to May 4.

Film Federation of India President Sakshi Gopal Mehera, who was present at the inaugural ceremony, said such events are important in promoting the the short length films that are becoming increasingly relevant in the age of digitalisation.

"The event is providing a platform for the young and upcoming filmmakers to showcase their talent besides felicitating the stalwarts of Bengali cinema. I am sure with more such opportunities, the next generation would be ready to produce more such brilliant talents," he said.


 

