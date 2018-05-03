Witness voices from the margins at this film fest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A national award-winning documentary on the Panniya tribes of the neighbouring Wayanad district in Kerala will be shown side by side a documentary about slain journalist Gauri Lankesh at a documentary film festival that will be held in the city.

Called the Clone ‘Documentary Festival on Social Justice’, the fest will be held between May 4 and 5 and will concentrate mostly on movies about marginalised communities. Ram Das, a member of the organising team of the fest told City Express, “This is the first time that we are bringing this documentary film festival to Bengaluru. This is the second edition of the fest, the first being held in New Delhi.” A total of nine documentary films from different Indian languages will be screened.

RP Amudhan, a well-known documentary filmmaker and a media activist, is the curator of the festival. A statement from Clone Media Alternative says, “The theme of the festival covers justice for socially marginalised people, especially women, Dalits, tribals, religious minorities, sexual minorities, linguistic minorities, physically challenged, workers, urban poor, migrants, sex workers et al. The films are selected in a way to enable the audience to widen their experience and exposure on these subjects.”

Films to be screened:

Day 1

Our Gauri directed by Deepu is based on the contributions of the life and contributions of Gauri Lankesh. According to the director, this is a personal tribute to her struggles.

Up Down and Sideways directed by Anushka Meenakshi and Iswar Srikumar is about the oral music tradition of rice cultivators of a village in Nagaland.

Survey Number Zero directed by Priya Thuvassery is a a documentary film in Gujarati about three women at the Rann of Kutch who work as salt workers.

India's Forbidden Love directed by Sadhana Subramaniam, is a ghasty tale of a survivor of honour killing attempt and her struggle to get justice.

Day 2

The Slave Genesis directed by Aneez K Mappila, received a national award this year for the best Anthropological Documentary Film. It is about the social transformation of the Panniya tribe of Wayanad.

Dollar City directed by R P Amuthan is a 77 minute film is a film about the garment industry at Tiruppur and the deep workings of a sinister understanding between its stakeholders to keep the industry running.

Voices from Ruins directed by K P Sasi shows the oppression of minority communities in Kandhamal, Orissa

I am Bonnie directed by Farha Katun, Satarupa Santra and Saurabh Kanti Dutta is the story of an intersex person and her struggles in life.

Fact File:

The venue is at ECA auditorium, Indiranagar from 5.30pm on May 4 and 11am to 9pm on Saturday. There will also be discussion by panelists. Entry to the festival is free, but restricted by registration.