Home Entertainment

Detained Russian director Viktor Tsoi gets standing ovation at Cannes film festival

The cast of Kirill Serebrennikov's "Leto", a fast-paced biopic of the Soviet-Korean rock legend Viktor Tsoi, were cheered as the movie premiered at the world's top film festival.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Russian director Viktor Tsoi. | AFP

By AFP

CANNES: A new film by the enfant terrible of Russian theatre -- who is under house arrest in Moscow -- received a standing ovation and rave reviews Thursday after it was shown at the Cannes film festival.

The cast of Kirill Serebrennikov's "Leto", a fast-paced biopic of the Soviet-Korean rock legend Viktor Tsoi, were cheered as the movie premiered at the world's top film festival.

Influential US critic David Ehrlich of the IndieWire website called it "a sort of '24 Hour Party People' for the early 1980s Leningrad underground rock scene".

"Exuberant, shapeless, gorgeous long-takes galore, a 'psycho killer' singalong, the end of an era. I dug it," he tweeted of the movie, which features music by Lou Reed, David Bowie and Blondie.

The head of the French film board was equally ecstatic, calling it a "Russian 'Trainspotting'. This is f...... roll 'n' roll," said Christophe Tardieu.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux had earlier held up a white placard with the director's name as the cast climbed the steps of the red carpet to the cinema.

A seat was left symbolically empty inside for Serebrennikov, who has been under house arrest on embezzlement charges since last August.

He has dismissed the charges as "absurd" and his supporters see them as political.

Putin: 'I can't help' -

Serebrennikov's detention has sent shockwaves through the Russian arts world.

The 48-year-old has revolutionised Moscow's theatre scene with radical stagings of new plays and by reinventing classics.  

Although he has never openly criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serebrennikov has attacked the growing pressure being put on artists in Russia.

He has also won prizes at the Cannes and Rome film festivals, while his 2012 film "Betrayal" was nominated for the prestigious Golden Lion at Venice.

"Leto", which means summer, is in the running for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or.

It tells the story of Tsoi, whose songs are seen in Russia as anthems of the late 1980s Perestroika era.

Both the festival and the French government pleaded with Moscow to allow Serebrennikov to travel to Cannes for the screening.

Fremaux told reporters before the premiere that Putin had told the festival that "Serebrennikov has problems with the judiciary of our country. I would have loved to help but the courts are independent".

Russian conservatives were outraged when Serebrennikov was allowed to direct a ballet about legendary gay ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev at the Bolshoi. 

Nikita Mikhalkov, a powerful Oscar-winning film director with close Kremlin links, said Serebrennikov should not have been allowed "to hang Nureyev's cock" in the country's most important theatre.

This was a reference to the production's use of a famous full-frontal nude photograph of the dancer by Richard Avedon.

Serebrennikov is one of two directors competing for the Palme d'Or who has been banned from travelling to the festival.

Dissident Iranian director Jafar Panahi is also barred from leaving his homeland for supporting pro-democracy activists after the "stolen election" of 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian theatre Cannes film festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

From its history to new rules, all you need to know about the Cannes film festival

Here are all the films in the running for the Palme d'Or prize at Cannes

Mass boycott of National Film Awards as President honours only a select few; vacant seats filled with 'dummies'

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018