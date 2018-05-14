Gotta Love them all

By Express News Service

You can’t live with them, you can’t live without them. Today, on International Day of Families, we look at TV families that have us in splits, and tears while teaching us a lesson or two about relationships

MODERN FAMILY

As far as dysfunctional families go, this one gets the award for the strangest. A regular couple (Phil and Claire) with three poles-apart kids (Alex, Haley, Luke), a gay couple (Mitch and Cam) with an adopted Asian child (Lily), an elderly man with a hot trophy wife (Jay and Gloria), and her son (Manny) — nothing is really as it seems. The dynamics between each member of the family makes for hilarious plots, and the documentary-style drama makes us privy to their lives. Subtle jokes, endearing characters and impeccable dialogues make this show a must watch — if not to know how a family works, at least to know how this family manages to.

SARABHAI V/S SARABHAI

It’s all about class here. At the centre of the show are two characters — Maya Sarabhai, a high society lady, and her daughter-in-law, Monisha (Manisha) Sarabhai, from a middle-class family. Maya enjoys finer things in life. Monisha is loud, outspoken, and never matches up to her mother-in-law’s class. You have a mumma’s boy (Rosesh) with his meaningless yet funny poems, and two husbands (Indravadhan and Sahil) who are ‘scared’ of their wives. You get to live the life of two families in one show.

KHICHDI

This dysfunctional Gujarati family is a decade old but they still manage to keep us in splits. In the Parekh household, the women run the show. While men create all the problems, Jayshri has all the solutions (not to forget, gossip too), and Hansa has all the questions. This family gets into trouble together giving us one comical encounter after another. As a viewer you relate to each member of the family — Bapuji’s never-ending request for chai, a nonchalant Jayshri unperturbed by her father-in-law’s request, Praful’s unique way of working, and the ever-tired, impeccably dressed Hansa. We relate to Hansa. Who do you relate to?

FULL HOUSE/FULLER HOUSE

In the early 90s Full House was regarded as the funniest show where three men raise three girls — a baby, a young girl, and a teenager, after their mother passes away. It was eight seasons of pure fun with the Tanner family where the men were growing along with their children. It taught us all about being there for your friends, parenting, sisterhood and most importantly about being a family with those who aren’t related by chromosomes. Cut to 2016, the eldest daughter DJ Tanner has a show of her own, Fuller House on Netflix, which still continues to teach us all those values.

FRESH OFF THE BOAT

Inspired by celebrity chef Eddie Huang’s autobiography of the same name, this sitcom is about a Taiwanese-American family which moves to Orlando in the 1990s. It explores themes of culture and identity with humor and heart. The Huangs live in a largely white suburban community, running a restaurant that serves a largely white clientele, and attending largely white public schools. As a family, they are different from most around them, while there is a difference within too. Louis is an optimist; Jessica is a Tiger mom. Eddie’s brothers seem to blend in seamlessly. And well, Eddie is so alienated by the dominant white culture that the only way he can relate to it is through hip-hop.

THIS IS US

This family drama travels between the father’s life in the 80s and his kids’ lives in the present. It portrays the struggles a man goes through in his life, in an endearingly beautiful way. The best part is, it shows how no one’s life is perfect and how families stick together in the time of distress. The care and affection that Jack Pearson (Dad) shows to his kids (Kevin, Kate, Randall), and his love towards Rebecca Pearson (Jack’s wife), make us fall in love him. Everybody needs a Jack in their life.

Inputs by: Anushree Madhavan, Abinaya Kalyanasundaram, Akshaya Motcham