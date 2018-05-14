Home Entertainment

Modern Family, Khichdi and more: Six TV families that are as dear as our own

You can’t live with them, you can’t live without them. Today, on International Day of Families, we look at TV families that have us in splits, and tears while teaching us a lesson or two .

Published: 14th May 2018 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

A still of This is Us.

By Express News Service

You can’t live with them, you can’t live without them. Today, on International Day of Families, we look at TV families that have us in splits, and tears while teaching us a lesson or two about relationships.

MODERN FAMILY

A Still from Modern Family.

As far as dysfunctional families go, this one gets the award for the strangest. A regular couple (Phil and Claire) with three poles-apart kids (Alex, Haley, Luke), a gay couple (Mitch and Cam) with an adopted Asian child (Lily), an elderly man with a hot trophy wife (Jay and Gloria), and her son (Manny) — nothing is really as it seems. The dynamics between each member of the family makes for hilarious plots, and the documentary-style drama makes us privy to their lives. Subtle jokes, endearing characters and impeccable dialogues make this show a must watch — if not to know how a family works, at least to know how this family manages to.

SARABHAI V/S SARABHAI

It’s all about class here. At the centre of the show are two characters — Maya Sarabhai, a high society lady, and her daughter-in-law, Monisha (Manisha) Sarabhai, from a middle-class family.

Maya enjoys finer things in life. Monisha is loud, outspoken, and never matches up to her mother-in-law’s class. You have a mumma’s boy (Rosesh) with his meaningless yet funny poems, and two husbands (Indravadhan and Sahil) who are ‘scared’ of their wives. You get to live the life of two families in one show.

KHICHDI

Khichdi

This dysfunctional Gujarati family is a decade old but they still manage to keep us in splits. In the Parekh household, the women run the show. While men create all the problems, Jayshri has all the solutions (not to forget, gossip too), and Hansa has all the questions. This family gets into trouble together giving us one comical encounter after another. As a viewer you relate to each member of the family — Bapuji’s never-ending request for chai, a nonchalant Jayshri unperturbed by her father-in-law’s request, Praful’s unique way of working, and the ever-tired, impeccably dressed Hansa. We relate to Hansa. Who do you relate to?

FULL HOUSE/FULLER HOUSE

In the early 90s Full House was regarded as the funniest show where three men raise three girls — a baby, a young girl, and a teenager, after their mother passes away. It was eight seasons of pure fun with the Tanner family where the men were growing along with their children. It taught us all about being there for your friends, parenting, sisterhood and most importantly about being a family with those who aren’t related by chromosomes. Cut to 2016, the eldest daughter DJ Tanner has a show of her own, Fuller House on Netflix, which still continues to teach us all those values.

FRESH OFF THE BOAT

Inspired by celebrity chef Eddie Huang’s autobiography of the same name, this sitcom is about a Taiwanese-American family which moves to Orlando in the 1990s. It explores themes of culture and identity with humor and heart. The Huangs live in a largely white suburban community, running a restaurant that serves a largely white clientele, and attending largely white public schools. As a family, they are different from most around them, while there is a difference within too. Louis is an optimist; Jessica is a Tiger mom. Eddie’s brothers seem to blend in seamlessly. And well, Eddie is so alienated by the dominant white culture that the only way he can relate to it is through hip-hop.  

THIS IS US

This family drama travels between the father’s life in the 80s and his kids’ lives in the present. It portrays the struggles a man goes through in his life, in an endearingly beautiful way. The best part is, it shows how no one’s life is perfect and how families stick together in the time of distress. The care and affection that Jack Pearson (Dad) shows to his kids (Kevin, Kate, Randall), and his love towards Rebecca Pearson (Jack’s wife), make us fall in love him. Everybody needs a Jack in their life.

Inputs by: Anushree Madhavan, Abinaya Kalyanasundaram, Akshaya Motcham

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Modern Family Khichdi This is us International Day of Families Full House Fresh off the Boat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Detained Russian director Viktor Tsoi gets standing ovation at Cannes film festival

From its history to new rules, all you need to know about the Cannes film festival

Here are all the films in the running for the Palme d'Or prize at Cannes

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets