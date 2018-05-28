Home Entertainment

'Rangabati' music composer Prabhudatta Pradhan passes away

Active in the field of music for 45 years, Pradhan had popularised Sambalpuri music and had bagged 14 prestigious awards for his contribution in the field of Samabalpuri music.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prabhudatta Pradhan, the composer of popular Sambalpuri song 'Rangabati'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: Music composer of popular Sambalpuri song Rangabati, Prabhudatta Pradhan, today passed away at his residence here following prolonged illness, family sources said.

Active in the field of music for 45 years, Pradhan had popularised Sambalpuri music and had bagged 14 prestigious awards for his contribution in the field of Samabalpuri music.

He had expertise in percussion instruments like 'Dhol' and 'Mandal'.

The Rangabati song which earned him fame in 1975, was written by Mitrabhanu Gountia and sung by Jitendra Haripal and Krishna Patel.

He is survived by wife and two sons Ashish and Aseem.

Born in 1943, Prabhudatta started learning music under his father at the age of three.

He was influenced by his father late Pravas Chandra Pradhan to sing bhajans or Hindu religious songs at home even though they were Christians.

Pradhan learnt tabla from Pandit Jadunath Supkar at Benaras in Uttar Pradesh.

He had joined the All India Radio (AIR), Sambalpur station as an instrumentalist in 1969.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mandal Rangabati Prabhudatta Pradhan Dhol Samabalpuri music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title