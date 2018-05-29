Miss World Manushi Chhillar interacts with students on Menstrual Hygiene Day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Miss World Manushi Chhillar today interacted with school students and participated in other programmes here to spread the message of healthy living.

She walked along with students of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools from Central Park to the NDMC Convention Centre, where the interaction was held.

The students displayed placards with messages like 'Let's be period positive', 'We bleed so mankind can thrive' to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

"NDMC conducts various programmes to change the holistic behaviour of people to tackle taboos about menstrual hygiene and is promoting better health and sanitation practices.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar interacted with the students to spread the message," a senior NDMC official said.

Promoting menstrual hygiene is also one of her abiding aims and since winning the crown last year, Chhillar has participated in a number of activities on the subject.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness day observed on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

It was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2014 and aims to benefit women and girls worldwide.