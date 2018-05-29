Home Entertainment

South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulates BTS for being No.1 on Billboard 200 chart

Billboard reports, 'Love Yourself: Tear' that was released on May 18, "launches with 135,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 24, according to Nielsen Music."

Published: 29th May 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Korean boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday congratulated the Korean boy band BTS after they made their debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their third studio album 'Love Yourself: Tear', making it the first K-pop act in charts history.

He took to Twitter to share his excitement, "Congratulations to the Seven Music-loving Boys and Their Wings, 'ARMY'! The songs, dance, dreams and enthusiasm of BTS energized and gave strength to young people around the world."

For the unversed, "the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA)."

President Moon's complete statement, which was posted on his Facebook account, read:

"Congratulations to the Seven Music-loving Boys and Their Wings, 'ARMY'!

The songs, dance, dreams and enthusiasm of BTS energized and gave strength to young people around the world. I congratulate BTS on topping the Billboard 200 with their album titled 'Love Yourself Tear'. This is the first ever Korean album to claim the top spot, and also the first non-English album to do so in 12 years.

At the very heart of BTS's outstanding dancing and singing is sincerity. This magical power turns grief into hope and differences into similarity. Each of the seven members sings in a way that is true to himself and the life he wants to live. Their melody and lyrics transcend regional borders, language, culture, and institutions.

Bangtan, which literally means bulletproof in Korean, was born out of the will to protect teenagers from prejudice and oppression. The names of each member-Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook-are going to be remembered for a long time. Thank you to BTS for spreading joy across Korea and the world with your great performances."

