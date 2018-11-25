Home Entertainment

Breaking language barriers

A recently released census data indicated a 50 percent rise in Hindi-speaking Tamilians across Tamil Nadu between 2001 and 2011.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

A recently released census data indicated a 50 percent rise in Hindi-speaking Tamilians across Tamil Nadu between 2001 and 2011. The rise stood in contrast to the state’s long-standing opposition to the imposition of Hindi by the Central Government—which began with large-scale anti-Hindi agitations in the ’40s and ’60s and continued to influence and shape Dravidian politics over the last five decades.
While educational preferences (especially in CBSE and ICSE schools, where Hindi is taught as second or third language) and urban migration (98 percent increase between 2001 and 2011) are considered prime contributors to the linguistic shift in Tamil Nadu, the influence of Hindi cinema and television has also played a major role in this change.

Since the 1960s, Hindi movies have enjoyed a muted popularity in Chennai. Raj Kapoor’s 1964 romantic drama, Sangam, co-starring Vyjayanthimala, ran for 188 days in the iconic Shanti Theatre, which was owned by Sivaji Ganesan. Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film, Aradhana, directed by Shakti Samanta, was also a big hit in the city. However, according to actor and film historian Mohan Raman, it was former CM and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran who introduced a moderate approach to the Dravidian barricade and facilitated the influx of Hindi cinema in Tamil Nadu.

“Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘angry young man’ films were a big success in the MGR era. Almost all of Rajesh Khanna’s films were popular. Yaadon Ki Baarat, I remember, was a hit. The music of R D Burman was a rage too—you could hear people humming along to... ‘Monica O My Darling’ and other songs in the streets. So there was definitely a change of attitude towards Hindi movies,” Raman says.

In the ’90s, Bollywood underwent a massive overhaul as India adopted major economic reforms and markets expanded globally. The focus of mainstream Hindi cinema shifted from rural realities and class struggle to urban and aspirational themes. This led to the rise of present-generation Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Akshay Kumar, who enjoyed unprecedented pan-Indian success.

Between 2001-2011, Chennai witnessed an aggressive expansion of Bollywood releases in local multiplex chains such as EGA, SPI and LUXE cinemas as well as the entry of national players like INOX and PVR (who recently completed acquisition of 71.69 percent stakes of SPI cinemas).
Another factor enabling the culture cohesion between Hindi and Tamil audiences was the regular exchange of talent between Bollywood and Kollywood. Popular Tamil actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Prakash Raj, R Madhavan, Siddharth and Dhanush, made routine appearances in Bollywood movies and introduced their fan-base to the Hindi language. Filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Shankar and AR Murugadoss and music directors Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman have also extensively worked in Hindi cinema.

But it’s important to note here that Hindi films have never been a top priority for film distributors in Tamil Nadu, says Vijay Arumugam, Regional Manager, South-India distribution at Viacomm18 Motion Picture. “I believe the census data does not explicitly reflect on the growth of Hindi cinema in particular. Learning a new language is a common cognitive capacity among South Indians, since we already have a mutually shared heritage among four languages. In my opinion, despite the box-office results of Hindi films in Chennai, there is still a lack of affinity for Bollywood movies among present audiences. Back in the ’90s, Hindi films would run for more than 100 days in Chennai. We don’t see that anymore.”

However, going by the present trends, market opportunities for Bollywood movies have significantly increased in Tamil Nadu in the last decade. Rohit Shetty’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2013 film, Chennai Express, earned `8.55 crore in less than three weeks, overtaking the previous record-holder 3 Idiots which had earned `4.25 crore. In 2017, Aamir Khan’s Dangal opened in 153 screens (Tamil dubbed versions) and 24 screens (original Hindi version) and collected around `18 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, the highest ever for any Hindi film.

Trade revelations aside, can theatrical expansion and revenue growth be directly indicative of a broadening linguistic inclusion among Tamil cinegoers? Raman agrees that Bollywood movies have, at best, played an ancillary part in making people learn Hindi, overshadowed by larger socio-economic factors.

“Earlier, there used to be only two pockets of Hindi-speaking communities in Chennai—the Jains and the Marwaris. Over the years, as population increased and more migration happened, it became necessary for Tamilians to understand and speak Hindi. There was a lot of cultural intermingling and need for co-existence,” he observed, concluding that a direct correlation between changing trends in cinema-consumption and the overall linguistic landscape of Tamil Nadu cannot be drawn at the moment. “It’s true that watching Hindi films can help familiarising oneself with particular words and phrases, but the driving factors behind wanting to learn a new language is always socioeconomic. A few people in Tamil Nadu would want to learn Hindi just for the sake of movies.”

Ever-growing love: then and now

Raj Kapoor’s 1964 romantic drama, Sangam, co-starring Vyjayanthimala, ran for 188 days in the iconic Shanti Theatre in Chennai
Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film, Aradhana, directed by Shakti Samanta, was also a big hit in the city
Rohit Shetty’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2013 film, Chennai Express, earned `8.55 crore in less than three weeks
In 2017, Aamir Khan’s Dangal opened in 153 screens (Tamil dubbed versions) and 24 screens (original Hindi version) and collected around `18 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • NK
    What INdian language do Pakistani language people speak. They speak foreign Islamic origin language Hindi but dont speak any proper India language. Langauge diversity needs to be first taught to the Pakistani language people ie. Hindians.
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp