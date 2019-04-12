Home Entertainment

Ape Echoes band: Put it on hold

Ape Echoes’ new track, Hold Tight involvesjazz, funk, electronica and soul-a great example of the band's signature music.

By A Harini Prasad
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ape Echoes’ new track, Hold Tight, is a quirky and engaging crossover of jazz, funk, electronica and soul-a great example of their signature music that the band is known for, ever since their debut in early 2016.

While the song is based on an average urban Indian’s fondness for procrastination, the lyrics also touch upon insomnia and introspection. 

A music video, created by Jugaad Motion Pictures (known for Prateek Kuhad’s Cold/Mess), gives the track more space to be vivid, without letting you disassociate yourself from the well-crafted sound.Composed and released as a part of Bacardí House Party Sessions, the track is the result of Ape Echoes being mentored by bass prodigy Mohini Dey.

“We met Mohini once and she gave us some of her constructive feedback on the song that worked well for us. She’s a well-practised musician and that’s a trait any of us would do well to foster,” says multi-instrumentalist and one of the founding members of the band Nirmit Shah, speaking for the band also including Sid Shirodkar, Sahil Shah and Harshvardhan Gadhvi. 

Apart from the unique narrative, what makes this song different from the Mumbai-based band’s other tracks is their approach towards composing, which Nimrit points out has changed in the last few months. 

