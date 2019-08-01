A musical connection on your way

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Music is to the soul, what words are to the mind. And for Delhi-based band Qareeb, music is first and foremost. The sextet, comprising lead vocalist Wajahat Hasan, bassist Prashant Biswakarma, guitarist Sanju Portel, drummer Albert, keyboard player Adil Ali and percussionist Abhishek Gehlot, will perform at Friction, The Drinkery, in Gurugram on August 2, 8:00 pm. Formed in 2014, the band has been performing in the city for the past five years, but things have changed over the years.

“We weren’t experienced back then, making it rather difficult to gauge what people really wanted. But now, after playing a few songs, we get to know the taste of the audience,” says Hasan. The band that calls itself a Bollywood Sufi Rock group is still getting into the groove and has been playing famous Indian songs.

“Our performance begins with slow and mellow numbers, then we raise the tempo gradually, moving on to dance songs,” says the 30-year-old vocalist, who belongs to Etawa Ghrana. He has been learning music since he was five, and like him, every band member is equally passionate about music. But they still get nervous before a show.

On being asked, what makes them different from other bands in the city, he says, “If we are playing Gulabi Aankhein, we experiment with it and give it a new feel. If we play the same way everyone else is playing, then what is the new thing that we are doing.” Apart from the upcoming performances in Delhi and other cities, Hasan plans to shoot his new romantic number. “I have written the song. I am thinking of a place to shoot the video.” Just like their band’s name, Qareeb, which means ‘close’, they want to bring people closer with their music.