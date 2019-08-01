Home Entertainment

A musical connection on your way

Musioc is to the soul, what words are to the mind. And for Delhi-based band Qareeb, music is first and foremost.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi-based band Qareeb

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Music is to the soul, what words are to the mind. And for Delhi-based band Qareeb, music is first and foremost. The sextet, comprising lead vocalist Wajahat Hasan, bassist Prashant Biswakarma, guitarist Sanju Portel, drummer Albert, keyboard player Adil Ali and percussionist Abhishek Gehlot, will perform at Friction, The Drinkery, in Gurugram on August 2, 8:00 pm. Formed in 2014, the band has been performing in the city for the past five years, but things have changed over the years.

“We weren’t experienced back then, making it rather difficult to gauge what people really wanted. But now, after playing a few songs, we get to know the taste of the audience,” says Hasan. The band that calls itself a Bollywood Sufi Rock group is still getting into the groove and has been playing famous Indian songs.

“Our performance begins with slow and mellow numbers, then we raise the tempo gradually, moving on to dance songs,” says the 30-year-old vocalist, who belongs to Etawa Ghrana. He has been learning music since he was five, and like him, every band member is equally passionate about music. But they still get nervous before a show.

On being asked, what makes them different from other bands in the city, he says, “If we are playing Gulabi Aankhein, we experiment with it and give it a new feel. If we play the same way everyone else is playing, then what is the new thing that we are doing.” Apart from the upcoming performances in Delhi and other cities, Hasan plans to shoot his new romantic number. “I have written the song. I am thinking of a place to shoot the video.” Just like their band’s name, Qareeb, which means ‘close’, they want to bring people closer with their music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
band Qareeb Wajahat Hasan bassist Prashant Biswakarma Friction The Drinkery Gurugram concert
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp