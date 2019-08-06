The man behind the tunes of Sinjar, the first Jasari film

Adarsh J Kumar By

The team behind Sinjar, the first-ever Jasari film, released their soundtrack on Thursday. Jasari is a language similar to Malayalam and spoken in parts of Lakshadweep. Ellarum sollundelo, sung by Lakshmi Menon, is the only song from the film and also the first-ever Jasari film song. One of the people behind the film’s success is the up-and-coming music director Satheesh Ramachandran.

Satheesh was born and brought up in the small village of Maranadu in Kollam. He’s currently residing in Thiruvananthapuram with his wife and two kids. Satheesh started his journey in 1991, when he joined Swathi Thirunal Music College in Trivandrum for an undergraduate course in Gana Bhushanam, and later extending his stay till 1998 by taking part in the postgraduate Gana Praveena programme. During his college years, his time with his professor and mentor Vayyankara Madhusudhanan nurtured his interest in Carnatic music.

“During the end of my college years, I coincidentally came across Devarajan master, a renowned music director, with whom my career began,” says Satheesh. Getting selected to sing on stage for Devarajan was a pivotal point in Satheesh’s career. He went on to work with Devarajan for almost 10 years.

Satheesh’s first venture in the music industry was in the form of a devotional album titled Madhuramrutam, featuring nine songs. His first feature film project was Yathrakoduvil in 2013. Till date, he has 26 albums and seven film soundtracks to his name, the latest being Sinjar. His upcoming work involves the soundtrack of a film titled Lyca, directed by debutant Ashad Sivaram and featuring the stars of the Mazhavil Manorama comedy series Uppum Mulakum. He has also worked with big names in the industry, like Hariharan, KS Chithra, MG Sreekumar, Sujatha and many more. He was in charge of grooming the contestants of Idea Star Singer seasons 4 to 6, and season 2 of Munch Star Singer.

Sinjar is Satheesh’s big break. It has garnered two National awards and a total of 21 Indian and international awards. “I became a part of the project due to my relationship with Pampally. I met him around five years ago when he came to Devaragapuram, Devarajan master’s music institution. I’m also working on Pampally’s next project,” says Satheesh, who sees Devarajan master as his biggest inspiration.

“I started learning music at a relatively late age of 18 with no background in music. With a lot of hard work and years of effort, I definitely reached a place I never even thought I would reach. Thanks to Pampally, I’m even part of a national award-winning film,” he signs off.