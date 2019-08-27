Meet the show-starters!

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Master of Ceremonies, more commonly known as MCs or emcees are often looked over among the glitz and glamour of events that they host. They however, take their job seriously and treat it with the respect any profession deserves. In the sea of options, women emcees are often sought-after as eye candy, but going beyond just being a pretty face, a few women fought the odds and made a space for themselves in the unforgiving industry. We spoke to a few such presenters who are the go-to picks to host any occasion.

RJ Kajal

RJ Kajal of Red FM loves the high of taking centre stage. “A live audience respond to you immediately, they laugh at your jokes immediately, they cheer immediately. As an RJ or a VJ I cannot interact with my audience. For any performer or artist to have the public move and emote to your every action is a different level of a rush,” she chimes. Kajal along with her day job as a voice artist has to her credit over 600 events since she started in 2009. She says that she hosts about 80 events a year including, corporate events, wedding celebrations award shows and even conferences. She has a handy little tip for the newbies too.

“Whenever I feel that the gigs are going dry, I update my profile with all my latest events and send it over to contacts like event managers or organisers. This way I make sure I stay relevant and the top of the head pick for anyone,” says Kajal.Starting her emceeing journey as an anchor for a sangeeth ceremony, Kajal did come a long way in the arena. She asserts that if you are good at your job, this is the easiest way to earn. “It’s about a three to four hour job and well-known emcees get paid no less than `30 or 40k per gig,” she says adding, “However sometimes, clients can be exhausting. They can insist you to arrive way before the actual event starts – I’m talking 3 pm when the event starts at 7 pm. Now after bearing witness to hundreds of events, I can fairly estimate when they start. To make someone wait four hours just out of a whim can get annoying.”

Shilpa Nainani

Shilpa Nainani is possibly one of the most sought-after emcee in the city right now. What started as a small gig in front of a mall for a beverage in just three years became her identity. “I didn’t even know what emceeing was. I took up my first job as an emcee at the mall when my friend told me about it and said I should try it. I haven’t looked back since,” says Shilpa who started her career as a professional Master of Ceremonies at 23. Shilpa admits that for those who are just beginning their life in this profession would be better off having a backup plan. “The business is pretty uncertain and it is based on the projects you find, seasons and several other factors.

If you aren’t already established, but want to become a full time emcee then having something on the side will help you stay secure at least until you find your ground.” Shilpa shares that the standards that women are subjected to as a presenter is ridiculous. “I have had clients who want model-like people emceeing for them. Nothing wrong with it if they are able to engage the crowd. But you can only stare at a good looking face for ten minutes after that you need real talent to keep the show going,” she says. Shilpa too had to endure the ridicule of the standards that a few clients have set in their mind. “I am a fairly short person and that was an issue for my clients in the beginning. They wanted a tall full-figured woman to be the face of the show. It did affect me but I stayed strong on my talent. I told my clients that you should be hiring an emcee for what they bring to the show,” she adds. Being comfortable in their skin, being confident and being able to attract and engross the audience is all that is needed. “Be presentable, that’s it. If you have the talent required to be an emcee, just being presentable is enough. You don’t need to be a supermodel in terms of looks,” she concludes.

Vidya Sivalenka

Vidya Sivalenka, who earlier was an RJ learnt the nuances of the emcee life on the job but now even after she left behind her RJing days, emceeing still stays her go to gig. “When I was an RJ one of my colleagues put me into it. It was part of the job as our station ran a lot of events internally for which we used to emcee. That became a practice run for me. It’s almost a given that RJs are emcees, but once you do a few shows, your name is out in the market. People start to hear about you and your work and choose to get you on board.

Thankfully, my launchpad happened to be my radio station but eventually, word of mouth cemented my path in the profession,” confesses the 26-year old. Going on stage gives Vidya a high she says. Elaborating, she says, “The best thing about the job is that you have no idea what to expect. There is a different audience with different preferences and different reactions each time. But that is the worst part too you know. Sometimes you have something in your mind but the audience are on an entirely different page.,” she explains. Compeering, although pays well, has its drawbacks. Vidya shares, “It’s usually a couple of hours a show and it pays handsomely. But just like any freelancing job sometimes the payments are delayed or have to be followed up too many times. Despite that I must say that the market for the profession is pretty hot right now. Two good shows a month besides my regular income can keep me more than comfortable.”