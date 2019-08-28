Home Entertainment

Theatre stalwarts set the stage in Delhi

Spread over three days, the Delhi Theatre festival will include performances by theatre stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Vinay Pathak among others.

Published: 28th August 2019

Delhi Theatre festival will begin on August 30

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

With the Mandi House neighbourhood at the helm of theatre shows in Delhi, the Capital city gained a new entrant, Delhi Theatre Festival, three years back. 

The Delhi Theatre Festival, beginning Friday (August 30), promises to bring spectacular performances for Delhiites. 

Spread over three days, the festival will include performances by theatre stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Vinay Pathak among others.

Altogether six shows will be featured in the festival that’s happening at different locations viz SiriFort and Pyarelal auditoriums in Delhi along with Orana Conventions in Gurgaon. 

This Delhi event is organised by Alchemist Live, a city-based marketing solutions company. 

“We wanted to expand the theatre base in Delhi,” says, Parbhu Tony, Managing Partner, Alchemist Live. 

"Among friends, whenever we talked about doing something entertaining over the weekend, one would list the same old concepts of watching a movie or going to a pub or a restaurant. I felt that there is a dearth of entertainment options in the city. We wanted to fill this gap by bringing theatre.”

According to him, most people are not exposed to theatre but once people see it they just fall in love with this art form. 

“Theatre is a wonderful experience as it is something live unfolding in front of you. Traditionally, theatre shows are limited to old centres like Kamani auditorium in Mandi House where only the regulars visit. Ours is an attempt to take theatre to a larger audience. We have also brought the top actors,” he says. 

Apart from the best of names, the festival is bringing an international concept in India through a play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

Written by Nassim Soleimanpour, this absurdist play is like an adventurous role for the actor as the actor gets the script at the time of the show, which is quite challenging.

This time, actor Summit Vyas will be taking the acting challenge for the play. 

Another highlight of the event is the play titled Einstein written by Gabriel Emanuel. To be premiered for first time in the city, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will take the stage for Einstein.

TAGS
Delhi Delhi theatre festival
