Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to headline ActFest Actors Festival

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Gajraj Rao and others will be headlining the upcoming ActFest Actors’ Festival to be held at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium in Mumbai on February 15 and 16.

Touted as the world’s first ‘actors only’ festival, ActFest is conceived and organised by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association and the 48 Hour Film Project.

The two-day event will feature workshops, speeches and panel discussions by industry stalwarts, covering a range of acting-related topics from voice culture, grooming and fashion to body language and stress management. Over a thousand aspiring actors, artists and international delegates are expected to attend the festival.

Other celebrities and panelists slated to speak at the event include Raveena Tandon, Kamya Punjabi, Manoj Joshi and Renuka Shahane.