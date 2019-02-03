Blurring cinematic boundaries in a pan-Indian genre

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

The year 2018 has been dissected to a pulp with the digital revolution, the emergence of content-driven blockbusters and the fading of the Khans. But one of the lesser-chewed reveals of the passing year was the rise of the Pan-Indian genre—typically visually extravagant, expensive and regional.

The fountainhead of the trend, SS Rajamouli’s monstrous 'Baahubali' series, released between 2015 and 2017, held the entire nation in a collective cliff-hanger. While the success of the Telugu franchise remains unrivalled, there have been several passionate attempts to repeat its success. Here’s how the genre evolved over the year.

Pa Ranjith’s 'Kaala', starring Rajinikanth as a migrant gangster in Mumbai, held crossover promise for several reasons. The film starred Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and was also the first Rajinikanth film to be set in Mumbai since Suresh Krissna’s Baashha (1995).

The cleverness with which Ranjith contextualised his polemics in a completely northern setting made Kaala potent stuff for a pan-Indian translation. Kaala grossed an estimated Rs 150 crore at the box-office, with only Rs 37 crore in non-Tamil Nadu collections.

Kaala’s failure was followed by Kamal Haasan’s long-delayed Vishwaroop 2. The circumquel to Vishwaroopam (2013) failed to live up to the hype, recovering only Rs 46 crore of its Rs 55 crore budget.

The film also called into question Haasan’s appeal as a pan-Indian star, loved by Hindi audiences since his Bollywood debut in Ek Duuje Ke Liye to popular classics like Appu Raja, Hey Ram, Abhay, Indian and Chachi 420.

In 2018, it was the turn of Hindi films to make their presence felt down south. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial Padmaavat that was released in Tamil and Telugu performed exceptionally well at the Tamil box-office (over Rs 20 crore in estimates).

But the main juggernaut was the Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan. The film was produced at a budget of Rs 300 crore, one of the most expensive film mounted by Yash Raj Films. It was promoted extensively in Tamil and Telugu, with separate trailers and announcement videos. However, despite the 5,000-plus screen count in India (4,500-4,600 for the Hindi version) and Rs 52 crore opening-day collection, the film tanked universally at the box-office.

Shankar’s 2.0, which arrived in theatres on November 29, had crossover all through—it starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist and also marked the return of Rajinikanth as Vaseegaran from the Enthiran franchise. It went on to address globally resonant themes like technological dependency and pushed theatrical presentation with 4D sound technology, IMAX 3D formatting and ground-breaking visual effects.

The film was presented to Hindi audiences by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which had also presented the Baahubali movies. 2.0 has grossed an estimated Rs 750 crore worldwide, with Rs 185 crore coming in just from the Hindi version.

“I think filmmakers from the south have encouraged lateral movement. It is because there is a 2.0, a Robot and a Baahubali, that there will be cinema spectacles following them,” Johar had said while introducing the film in Mumbai.

Kannada cinema made its grand entry on the national stage with KGF: Chapter 1, a gritty period actioner starring superstar Yash and directed by Prasanth Neel. KGF too had the Mumbai connect: the protagonist, Rocky (Yash), grows up as a street muscle for the gold smugglers of Mumbai before he is sent in to kill the heir-in-waiting of a prized goldmine in Kolar, Karnataka. KGF was picked up for Hindi distribution by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Anil Thadani’s AA Films.

“It’s very important to have a proper presenter when you are foraying into a new industry. In Karnataka, my fans know me and stay updated about my work. But when you come to a new territory, you need someone to introduce your film. Our association with Excel happened after they watched the film. They liked it and felt it needs to be presented in a big way to Hindi audiences,” says Yash.

The year 2019 will be a crucial year for the crossover genre as several regional industries battle it out. In Telugu cinema, superstar Prabhas will make a comeback with Saaho. Veteran actor Cheeranjeevi will be seen in Sye Raa Narasimba Reddy. Tamil cinema has also kicked the year off with Rajinikanth-starrer Petta that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his debut Tamil role. Kamal Hassan-starrer Indian 2 may release this year.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty will be seen in the period epic Mamankam. Mohanlal’s Rs 1,000-crore Mahabharata is also expected to go on the floors. In Kannada cinema, Yash and Prasanth Neel will begin work on KGF: Chapter 2, while Bollywood will unleash major big-budget titles such as Kalank, Drive, Panipat and Brahmastra that will make their way to the south. Other potential crossovers include Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy) and Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat.