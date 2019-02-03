Want to shoot a 3D horror film: 2.0 cinematographer Nirav Shah

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Cinematographer Nirav Shah, who last worked on Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 is gearing up for the Tamil remake of 'Pink', titled AK 59. The cinematographer looks back at his journey with a sense of achievement.

“On watching the scenes (in 2.0) now I wonder how we managed to pull this off—especially the long sequences like Chitti’s introduction. I don’t know if I can do it again,” he says.

Nirav’s career is an eclectic mix of various genres—period films, comedies, romcoms, full-blown masala entertainers and now, the first Indian film to be shot on 3D. But the cinematographer says this wasn’t planned.

“You decide to take up a script depending on how much it engages you. If the script is intriguing, I don’t care what genre the film belongs to,” he explains. But he also admits that a few genres are inherently exciting for a cinematographer.

“Period films, for example. Some of my best work has been in Kaaviya Thalaivan, Madarasapattinam and a film called Banaras.” He adds that he loves working on comedies because he is a huge fan of the genre.

“Why would I say no when someone is offering to pay me for 60 days and will also make me laugh? I had a blast shooting Tamizh Padam, Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga, Oram Po and Vaa Quarter Cutting,” he quips.

When asked about a genre that he wants to work in, Nirav says, “I want to shoot a horror film in 3D. It is something I haven’t done.” Some scripts, Nirav says, such as period films, come with a visual template.

But on other occasions, a lot pertaining to the lighting aesthetics depends on what is available on the day of the shoot. “You might have a script in your head but the light on location is not in your control. I try to make the best of what I get.”

However, this wasn’t the case with 2.0, where each scene went through an extensive pre-visualisation process. It began with Shankar’s script and the sequences he had in mind which were then broken down into shots.

Camera movements and angles were discussed and documented. A ‘depth script’ was also created to determine the amount of depth each shot would have.

“The story doesn’t climb throughout in a straight hike. It starts off low, climbs a bit, plateaus for a while and then goes up again and so forth. For instance, scenes with minimal drama, such as Vaseegaran’s interaction with students were classified as low-depth shots. If there are no variations, it becomes boring and the viewer gets used to the depth. So, you give a taste of it, hold back and then surprise them again,” explains Nirav.

The cinematographer has also dabbled in other areas of filmmaking. He has co-produced Balaji Mohan’s Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Eppad, but isn’t keen on turning producer again. “You need a good script, a good director, and then it needs to be completed within budget. You also need to get a good release slot,” he says about his reluctance.

After 2.0, he has another sci-fi project in his kitty which will be directed by Ravi Kumar and stars Sivakarthikeyan. Pegging it to be as complex as 2.0, Nirav says,“What we are doing is very exciting. The CGI needs to be spot-on, and at times, I worry if it will turn out well, but the director and VFX supervisor are extremely confident. If they pull it off, it would be quite something.”