Language  is not a barrier: Tamannaah Bhatia

By Express News Service

A little over a decade ago, she made a rather quiet debut with Sri (Telugu) and Kedi (Tamil). However, in 2007, the confidence with which she portrayed the role of a headstrong college girl in Sekhar Kammula’s breakthrough Tollywood film, Happy Days, earned her a spot in the Southern cinegoer’s heart. Tinsel town stood up and took notice of her — Tamannaah Bhatia had arrived and she was here to stay.

Even after 13 years, the queen of commercial films down South isn’t ready to stop, and is unabashed about the choices she made through her career and the ones she is making now! Inching out of her comfort zone, Tammy, as her fans call her is experimenting with genres — romance, comedy, thriller and period drama — all in the coming year.

Celluloid trajectory

Over the years, the actress with Sindhi roots, has cemented her place in the film industry. Whether it’s her ravishing grin or her spunky aura, she’s a veritable hit with the fans. Her portfolio of movies — from over-the-top performances in Kanden Kadhalai and Saroja in Aagadu to relatively subdued roles in Paiyya and Endukante... Premanta! or girl next door in Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and 100 % Love — has proved that Tamannaah can be versatile. In one of her career’s biggest films — the Baahubali series (2015-17), she plays a role that’s crafted almost as an aside, but Tamannaah brings warrior Avanthika alive on screen with rock-solid performance.

Although her films did not make much revenue at the box office this year, that didn’t stop her from continuing to make a conscious effort to step out of her comfort zone and play fresh characters. She was recently seen in Kunal Kohli’s first Telugu film, Next Enti, starring Sundeep Kishan, for which she was much appreciated.

“This was a rather unconventional choice for me. My character is in charge of her mind, heart and body,” says Tamannaah. Much like her, we ask, “Oh yes! It’s a very relatable character, like a slice of my life. The style of narrative too was like that of Woody Allen film,” she adds. “I believe that when you’re doing a film, you give all of yourself into it. Whether it’s colouring your hair or learning to wield a sword.”

No stops, please

Tamannaah has her hands full for the whole of 2019. Interestingly, she also has a lot of firsts as well. The actress will be sharing screen space with two versatile actors from the Telugu industry — Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati in historical war film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and comedy-drama F2 — Fun and Frustration (respectively) — for the first time. That apart, she has Kanne Kalaimaane (Tamil) and Hindi supernatural horror film, Khamoshi, wherein she will be portraying the role of a speech and hearing impaired girl.

“Khamoshi is a thriller, so everything from filming to prep was different. I have an instructor who teaches me the sign language. My director, Chakri Toreti, and I also sat down to understand the other mediums that one would use in case of disability,” informs Tamannaah, confessing that it’s a year of many challenges. Is juggling the three languages one, we ask, and it’s an immediate no. “Language was never a barrier for me. I picked up both Telugu and Tamil early in my career and now I can converse in both fluently.”