The big picture: Films to look forward to in 2019

2019 promises to be a year filled with dates in the dark as filmmakers at home and abroad are ready to release some of the most anticipated cinematic stories. In Bollywood, the year kicks off with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, Made In China and a slew of other sure-shot hits. And Hollywood’s calendar is marked with M Night Shyamalan’s Glass, Captain Marvel, Spiderman: Far from Home, It: Chapter 2, John Wick 3: Parabellum, and the list is endless.

Continuing the previous year’s offbeat trend—led by unlikely genres such as horror comedy (Stree) and comic mystery (Andhadhun)—will be Chhichhore, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bombairiya. The year also awaits a long line of sequels such a Sadaak 2, Student of The Year 2 and Kick 2 to cash in on nostalgia, and period films such as Manikarnika, Panipat, Batla House, etc.

Summer looks exciting for children and adults, because there will be a trip down the memory lane with releases such as Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, How To Train Your Dragon 3, Aladdin, The Lion King among many others coming up in Hollywood. Superheroes will continue to save the day with Shazam!, Dark Phoenix, The Gambit, Hellboy and Joker, and a whole range of other New Mutants. Multi-starrers such as Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishmen, Little Women, Us cannot simply be missed just for the sake of the cast ensembles such as Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, among others.

Don’t forget to catch your breath; Indian regional cinema has Rajinikanth in Petta, Ajith in Viswasam, Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa, Prabhas in Sahoo and Ram Charan in #RRR, which are hitting the screens. So, before you advance-book, here’s a handy guide to help choose the big movies that are coming soon to the theatres near you.

Sequels

Hera Pheri 3

Plot: Another film depicting the comic misadventures of the trio—Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao Ganpatro Apte.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Director: Neeraj Vora and Ahmed Khan

Release date: July

USP: Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have been added to the star cast

Kick 2

Plot: The much-awaited sequel to the story of how a common man, Devi Lal Singh, turns into a high-profile robber named Devil.

Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Release date: Dec 20

USP: Salman reprises the role of Devil

Student Of The Year 2

Plot: Similar to Karan Johar’s SOTY, the sequel will tell the story of college students and the strife caused due to a love triangle.



Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Director: Punit Malhotra

Release date: May 10

USP: Actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya debuts on the big screen.

ABCD 3

Plot: A fictitious dance crew and their struggles to win a global dance championship.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh Yelande and Lauren Gottlieb



Director: Remo D’Souza

Release date: Nov 8

USP: Indian dance drama in 3D viewing format

Housefull 4

Plot: The fourth installment with a multistar cast promises to be a laughter riot laced with doses of action and romance.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and Rana Daggubati



Director: Farhad Samji

Release date: Oct 25

USP: Bobby Deol’s Bollywood comeback as one of the lead actors

Sadak 2

Plot: A modern rendition of the 90’s hit, which carries forward the story of lovers caught between the worlds of crime and prostitution.

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt



Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Release date: Nov 15

USP: Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt reunited on screen after several decades

Period Films

Kesari

Plot: Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought with an army of 21 Sikhs against 10,000 Afghan men in 1897, the story is of Sardar Bahadur Ishar Singh who single-handedly won the battle.

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra



Director: Anurag Singh

Release date: March 21

USP: Akshay Kumar in action avatar

Kalank

Plot: Pre-Partition drama with a multi-star cast ensemble.

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha

Biopics

Thackeray

Plot: Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the larger-than-life character of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who was a political and cultural icon in Maharashtra.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao



Director: Abhijeet Panse

Release date: Jan 18

USP: Siddiqui’s first biopic

Gully Boy

Plot: A cinematic biography on the lives of rap artists Naezy and Divine who grew up in Mumbai’s largest slum, Dharavi.



Cast: Ranveer Singh

and Alia Bhatt

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: Feb 14

USP: Unlikely story on Indian street-rappers

Super 30

Plot: The film is based on the real-life story of math wizard Anand Kumar from Bihar, who starts a training programme to coach aspiring IIT students from modest backgrounds to help them crack one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.



Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur

Director: Vikas Bahl

Release date: Jan 25

USP: Lesser-known story of a common man

Taanaji—The Unsung Warrior

Plot: A period drama on the life of 17th century Maratha leader Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji and helped him win the famous Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Director: Om Raut

Release date: Nov 22

USP: Ajay Devgn and Kajol to reunite on screen

Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi

Plot: Historical retelling of Rani Laxmibai’s fight against the British during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Atul Kulkarni.



Directors: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut

Release date: Jan 25

USP: Kangana’s directorial debut

Director: Abhishek Varman

Release date: April 19

USP: Madhuri and Sanjay share screen after 21 years

Bharat

Plot: An adaption of the South Korean film—Ode to My Father. It will span through 1950s to the modern day through the lens of an ordinary man.

Cast: Salman Khan, Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover , Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Release date: June 7

USP: Reimagination of Indian historical events

Batla House

Plot: Real-life story of IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded Operation Batla House against Indian Mujahideen terrorists hiding in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, in 2008.

Cast: John Abraham

and Mrunal Thakur

Director: Nikhil Advani

Release date: Aug 15

USP: Dose of patriotism on Independence Day

Mission Mangal

Plot: The film tells the success story of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Mission known as Mangalyaan and how it was the least expensive project undertaken so far by a space unit.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen



Director: Jagan Shakti

Release date: Aug 15

USP: High on patriotism

Panipat

Plot: Cinematic recreation of the third battle of Panipat fought between Ahmad Shah Durrani of the Afghan kingdom and the Marathas in 1761.

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bedi



Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Release date: Dec 6

USP: Historical sets and period costumes

Telugu

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Plot: The story of a young man, who tries to save his family from the clutches of evil men

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Boyapati Srinu

Release date: January 11

USP: After basking in the success of blockbuster Rangasthalam, Ram Charan has teamed up with director Boyapati Srinu, who has made a name for himself in dishing out action entertainers.

Maharshi

Plot: Maharshi is about an affluent businessman, who leaves his job to implement modern farming techniques in the heartland of Rayalaseema

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh

Director: Vamshi Paidipally

Release date: April 5

Usp: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s pairing

Saaho

Plot: A high-voltage action film with the protagonist as an undercover cop.

Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Neil Nitin Mukesh



Director: Sujeeth

Release date: Aug 15

USP: Prabhas’ universal appeal following the stupendous success of the Baahubali franchise

Yatra

Plot: A biopic structured around the walkathon of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Cast: Mammootty, Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rao Ramesh



Director: Mahi V Raghav

Release date: Feb 8

USP: The hype around Rajasekhara Reddy’s personality

Tamil

Thalapathy 63

Plot: Yet to be disclosed

Cast: Vijay, Nayanthara, Vivekh

Director: Atlee

Release date:

Oct 25

USP: Vijay is supposedly playing a soccer player

Petta

Plot: The film is touted to be a revenge drama along the lines of Baasha (1995).

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Karthik Subbaraj



Release date: January 10

USP: Rajinikanth’s third film with a new-age filmmaker after Kabali and Kaala.

Thala 59

Plot: When three young women get accused in a crime, a retired lawyer steps in to help them clear their names

Cast: Ajith Kumar,

Rangaraj Pandey

Director: H Vinoth

Release Date: Oct (tentative)

USP: Remake of Hindi film Pink. Ajith will reprise Amitabh Bachchan’s role.

Indian 2

Plot: A sequel to the 1995 hit film Indian, this one is once again said to revolve around freedom fighter Senapathy’s quest to hunt down the corrupt people in the system.



Cast: Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Shankar

Release Date: Nov 29

USP: Kamal Hassan’s first film to be shot after his plunge into politics.

Malayalam

Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu

Plot: Not announced

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Gokul Suresh, Manoj K Jayan

Director: Arun Gopy

Release date: Jan

USP: Stunts by Peter Hein Mikhael



Mikhayel

Plot: Not announced

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Unni Mukundan, Manjima Mohan

Director: Haneef Adeni

Release date: Jan

USP: The cat and mouse game between Nivin Pauly and Unni Mukundan

Nine

Plot: Not announced

Cast: Prithviraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj

Director: Jenus Mohammed

Release date: Feb 7

USP: The sci-fi genre

Lucifer

Plot: Not announced

Cast: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Prithviraj



Release date: March 28

USP: Prithviraj’s directorial debut

Mamankam

Plot: Mammootty plays a fierce member of ancient warriors plotting to overthrow the Zamorin rulers.

Cast: Mammootty, Prachi Tehlan, Neeraj Madhav, Dhruvan

Director: Sajeev Pillai

Release date: Not announced

USP: The big-budget historical epic will reportedly have Mammootty in several get-ups.

Kannada

My Name is Kirataka

Plot: A sequel to Kirataka (2011), Yash plays a rustic village lad in the film set in the Mandya region similar to the original.

Cast: Yash,

Nandita Shweta

Director: Anil Kumar

Release date: March USP: Following KGF’s wide popularity, there’s a lot of buzz around this film

Muniratna Kurukshetra

Plot: A retelling of the Mahabharata

Cast: Darshan, Ravi Chandran, Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Nikhil Kumar, Ravi Shankar

Director: Naganna



Release date: March-April

USP: Darshan’s role as Duryodhana

Natasaarvabhouma

Plot: An action film in which Puneeth plays a photojournalist

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Anupama Parameswaran, Rachita Ram

Director: Pavan Wadeyar



Release date:

Jan-Feb

USP: The stunt sequences by Peter Hein

Yuva Ratna

Plot: An entertainer where Puneeth Rajkumar will play a college student

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar

Director: Santhosh Ananddram

Release date: March

USP: Santhosh and Puneeth, joining hands after Raajakumara

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

Plot: Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner team up to bring back their vanquished allies to fight Thanos.

Cast: Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin, and more

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Release date: April 26

Men in Black International

Plot: London-based Men in Black (MIB) secret agents try to solve a murder mystery that sends them travelling across the globe.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Liam Neeson

Director: F Gary Gray

Release Date: June 14

USP: Third MIB installment after a decade

Captain Marvel

Plot: In 1995, Captain Marvel follows a former US Air Force fighter pilot, who joins Starforce. She returns home only to question her past and identity when the Earth is caught in the centre of a galactic conflict between two alien worlds.

Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck



Release date: March 8

USP: 90’s superhero flashback

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Plot: X-Men face their most powerful enemy when team member Jean Grey starts to spiral out of control. Jean is nearly killed when hit by a mysterious cosmic force, which has made her more unstable. The X-Men try to save her while battling aliens who want to use her new abilities to rule the galaxy.

Cast: Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender.

Director: Simon Kinberg

Release date: June 7

USP: Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark in a superhero avatar

Aladdin

Plot: Aladdin falls in love with Princess Jasmine, but cannot marry her as he is not royalty. He finds a magic lamp that turns him into a prince, but first, he and his companions —the fabeled Genie—must face the evil Jafar.

Cast: Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud

Director: Guy Ritchie

Release date: May 7

USP: Will Smith playing the role of Genie

The Lion King

Plot: Lion cub Simba idolises his father, King Mufasa, but Scar, Mufasa’s brother, has plans of his own. Scar usurps the throne and sends Simba to exile. With help from friends, Simba grows up and comes back to reclaim what rightfully belongs to him.

Cast: Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Beyonce and Seth Rogen (voice over)



Director: Jon Favreau

Release date: July 19

USP: 90’s favourite Lion King in a modern rendition

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Plot: Members of a crypto-zoological agency fight an army of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. The monsters fight for supremacy threatening to wipe out humanity.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Zhang Ziyi

Director: Michael Dougherty

Release date: May 31

USP: Millie Bobbie Brown aka Eleven’s debut on the big screen

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Plot: A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues, the dynamic duo discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Newton, Justice Smith

Director: Rob Letterman

Release date: May 10

USP: Cinematisation of Pikachu.

The Addams Family

Plot: The Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they meet a greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Finn Wolfhard, Chloë Grace Moretz

Directors: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan

Release date: Oct 18

USP: Nostaglia for 90’s kids

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Plot: In 1969, a former actor and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don’t recognise anymore

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Release date: July 26

USP: Leonardo and Brad sharing screen space

Ad Astra

Plot: A man journeys across a lawless solar system to find his missing father —a renegade scientist who poses a threat to humanity.

Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga

Director: James Gray

Release date: May 24

USP: Brad Pitt in a sci-fi

IT: Chapter Two

Plot: The evil clown Pennywise based on Stephen King’s book IT returns 27 years later to torment the grown-up members of the Losers’ Club.

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgård

Director: Andrés Muschietti

Release date: Sept 6

USP: Stephen King’s bestseller retold