Of happily evolving in post rock sounds

For  the band Aswekeepsearching, it all started when lead vocalist and guitarist Udippan Sarmah and Shubham Gurung got together to launch their debut musical project.

Published: 06th July 2019

Band members of Aswekeepsearching

By Karan Pillai
Express News Service

For  the band Aswekeepsearching, it all started when lead vocalist and guitarist Udippan Sarmah and Shubham Gurung got together to launch their debut musical project. “We hail from Ahmedabad, a city that was then dry of good venues to play music at. We later met Gautam Deb and Bob,” says Sarmah. He adds, “Our journey is very similar to that of any other band...taking buses, trains and even travelling without tickets to make sure we reach in time to play a gig since the initial days were tough to crack.” Five years later, the four-member band is touring the world and have released albums Khwaab and Zia. Ahead of the release of their third album, we caught up with the band. Excerpts:

How much has your sound evolved over the years?

Bob: There is a distinguishable sonic progression with each album, and the upcoming release will highlight that. I feel that though each album has different colours, moods and, atmospheres, you can still trace the Aswekeepsearching vibe right from the upcoming album all the way back to the first EP.

Tell us more about your upcoming album.

Uddipan: We’re waiting for a few more days before we disclose the name, but yes, the new album is ready. It’s got eight tracks and we will kick off private listening sessions this month. Shubham: In this album, we have tried to blend in influences from modern pop, electronica, blues, and funk. This has helped us shift our approach to songwriting itself and make this album different from the earlier ones.

How different are these songs when compared to the older ones?

Shubham: It’s the progression of our songwriting, which has changed tremendously from our initial years. The newer tracks have a lot more experimentation going on instrumentally and lyrically, while trying to maintain the depth, simplicity and essence of the band.

What inspires you to make new music?

Bob: It could be the simplest of things like conversations and experiences that we’ve shared while travelling. Also, not having things work out the way you want and sometimes situations resolving themselves.

Post-rock music has its own niche listeners.

Uddipan: The genre has grown in India in the last couple of years, with international bands coming to play shows here. Not always a favourite of the masses. I wish more post-rock artistes come up in the country. Listen to their music on Bandcamp

