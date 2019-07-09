Home Entertainment

‘Films have nothing to do with realism’, says  Bahar Zmien director Peter Sant

Bahar Zmien had premiered at the 2018 FIDMarseille and won best film at Cinemistica Film Festival in the same year.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the film Bahar Zmien, (Inset) Director Peter Sant

Poster of the film Bahar Zmien, (Inset) Director Peter Sant

By Express News Service

Peter Sant describes his work as “analytical”.

The director, who was in India, during the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) that screened his debut film Bahar Zmien (Of Time and the Sea) goes on to tell his idea of a good cinema.

Bahar Zmien had premiered at the 2018 FIDMarseille and won best film at Cinemistica Film Festival in the same year.

“I think good cinema is a unique vision,” Sant says. “Something that gives you a new way of hearing, a new way of seeing things... that is good cinema.”

Sant grew up in Sydney and relocated to London in 1998 to pursue his Masters at the Slade School of Fine Art.

Talking about his artistic journey, he says, “The world, to me, has been involved in a movie ever since its existence, that’s the image I carry of it. When I was studying, I used to make a lot of movies for galleries and exhibitions, and gradually experienced a shift as I waltz into cinema and more intense stuff.”

As the founder of Hereonin (a film production company based in Malta), Sant believes that cinema is meant to disrupt the analytical hierarchy.

He tries to disrupt the hierarchy of the films as well, by putting the story on the top tier and make the film more narrative, more descriptive.

“I think the use of metaphors along with other tools of cinema such as variant sounds and high-resolution images, enhances art, in terms of the performance. Scripts are not to seek naturalism. I think films have nothing to do with realism, instead, it is more about playing with that along those lines.”

Talking about the Australian cinema, Sant confesses that he hasn’t seen a lot.

“I am kind of out of touch, to be honest. But I do believe there’s a lot of interesting stuff that’s going on in Australian Cinema. People are experimenting with the 70s and 80s trends and tools, and the eras are resurfacing in an eloquent demeanour and I think that’s great. I think it’ll revolutionise cinema in its own exquisite way.” 

Travelling with his movies

Sant’s work has been exhibited in numerous galleries and festivals including, Black Canvas (Mexico), Transcinema, (Peru), Valletta (Malta), Granada (Spain), Aesthetica Film Festival (York), ASC Gallery (London), Alexandria Film Festival (Egypt), Birkbeck Cinema (London), Blackfriars Gallery (London) and Moves Festival (Liverpool).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Sant Bahar Zmien Bahar Zmein reviews
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp