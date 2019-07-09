‘Films have nothing to do with realism’, says  Bahar Zmien director Peter Sant

By Express News Service

Peter Sant describes his work as “analytical”.

The director, who was in India, during the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) that screened his debut film Bahar Zmien (Of Time and the Sea) goes on to tell his idea of a good cinema.

Bahar Zmien had premiered at the 2018 FIDMarseille and won best film at Cinemistica Film Festival in the same year.

“I think good cinema is a unique vision,” Sant says. “Something that gives you a new way of hearing, a new way of seeing things... that is good cinema.”

Sant grew up in Sydney and relocated to London in 1998 to pursue his Masters at the Slade School of Fine Art.

Talking about his artistic journey, he says, “The world, to me, has been involved in a movie ever since its existence, that’s the image I carry of it. When I was studying, I used to make a lot of movies for galleries and exhibitions, and gradually experienced a shift as I waltz into cinema and more intense stuff.”

As the founder of Hereonin (a film production company based in Malta), Sant believes that cinema is meant to disrupt the analytical hierarchy.

He tries to disrupt the hierarchy of the films as well, by putting the story on the top tier and make the film more narrative, more descriptive.

“I think the use of metaphors along with other tools of cinema such as variant sounds and high-resolution images, enhances art, in terms of the performance. Scripts are not to seek naturalism. I think films have nothing to do with realism, instead, it is more about playing with that along those lines.”

Talking about the Australian cinema, Sant confesses that he hasn’t seen a lot.

“I am kind of out of touch, to be honest. But I do believe there’s a lot of interesting stuff that’s going on in Australian Cinema. People are experimenting with the 70s and 80s trends and tools, and the eras are resurfacing in an eloquent demeanour and I think that’s great. I think it’ll revolutionise cinema in its own exquisite way.”

