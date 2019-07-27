A mesmerising musical

By Express News Service

Way back in the 90s, a heartwarming movie of a small girl and a billionaire hit the screens in a script that was moving. King Uncle was Bollywood adaptation of Broadway musical, Annie. On Saturday, theatre group Spin-a-Yarn will stage an adaptation of the Academy-nominated Broadway musical Annie at the Shri Ram Centre in a two-day event.

The touching story of a fiery orphan child with a never-say-die attitude has been adapted into a musical comedy-drama, directed by Swati Sodhi and featuring live singing under Stuti Chandhok, Founder, Madhur Mann Music School and India’s first ‘Clinical Music Therapist’.

The dance direction is by Anish Popli, of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, London. Seasoned actor Reuben Israel plays a lead role and the role of Annie is played by Saessha Passi, a delightful nine-year-old-girl. Sodhi has directed several children’s plays and has been an actor in large-scale productions including Mamma Mia, Queen of Rock and many others.

The cast and crew of this production are staging the show as a fundraiser for Samagraa, a Delhi-based NGO that supports children from economically weaker backgrounds to study in mainstream schools.

“Annie is about the girl who is invited to spend a day with a billionaire who is a workaholic and lives a lonely life, aloof from any relationships. The day-long visit gets extended to a week during which the stoic rich man warms up to the girl. It was about a rather unusual friendship,” says Sodhi.