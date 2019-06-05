Yo beauty! Rihanna named world's richest female musician by Forbes

By Online Desk

Rihanna sang 'Work, work, work...' three years ago. She can now contemplate 'rest, rest, rest...' if she so pleases after becoming the richest female musician in the world with a net worth of $ 600 million.

The 31-year-old has surged past iconic singers like Madonna ($ 570 million), Celine Dion ($ 450 million) and Beyonce ($ 400 million).

According to Forbes, much of the $ 600 million fortune is not actually from her music career but from her entrepreneurial ventures with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH).

In partnership with LVMH, she released her skin care and cosmetics brand that broke the internet last year. Fenty Beauty racked up $ 100 million in sales in mere weeks, more than the GDP of several countries.

Of late, celebrities have been capitalising on the influencer marketing strategy to increase brand exposure. Rihanna published videos of product testing on her Instagram account with over 71 million followers and it paid off.

Her brand did especially well owing to its wide range of 50 skin colours. She targeted the gap in the cosmetic industry left by other make-up brands -- African-Americans who could not find products that suited their skin tones.

She also started a dialogue on body diversity, acceptance and body positive lingerie for all sizes of women with her Fenty lingerie line.