Home Entertainment

Didn't get single Bollywood offer post 'Karwaan': Singer Prateek Kuhad

Prateek was still studying when his music came out in the public domain in 2011.

Published: 17th March 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Prateek Kuhad (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: He has screaming fans at shows who sing along with him whenever he hits the stage with his guitar. But singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, popular in the indie music scene for his songs such as "cold/mess" and "Tum jab paas", says he doesn't feel famous.

Prateek was still studying when his music came out in the public domain in 2011.

"The first couple of years...it was not like I was making a lot of money. It was just that my first record which was in 2013...before that in 2011, I was doing stuff. I was still in college. I was doing it for fun, more for myself.

"The year 2013 was the time when my first serious release 'Raat Raazi' happened. I got some attention and festival slots, started seeing some fans who would show up at every show. It was like a step up. I continued to do it," Prateek told IANS in a telephonic interview.

But he is yet to feel like a star.

"I still don't feel famous. I don't think a lot of people know me. My music is pretty well known. But it's not like I am sitting on my album covers, all my music videos or putting up my photos all the time.

"I take flights all the time (for shows) but it doesn't feel like I am very famous. When I am at a show, it becomes a little crazy because there are 2,000 or 3,000 fans all at one place. So, obviously it becomes intense sometimes,"he said. He is currently on a North America tour.

"I had played in the US last year. Just four or five cities. They were smaller venues like 90 to 100 people. This one is bit more ambitious. There are about 15 cities. There are nicer, bigger venues," he said.

Is he nervous?

"It is little overwhelming and surprising. I never thought it would get to this point. The more things happen, the more it gets stressful because there are more people involved.

"When I started out, there was just me and one manager. Now, several more people are working. I feel accountable for everybody," added the "Kho gaye hum kahan" singer.

He's also got a taste of Bollywood. After his debut in Bollywood with "Baar Baar Dekho" in 2016, he wrote and sang two songs for "Karwaan" that launched Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's career in the Hindi film industry.

"So far, I haven't played them live," he said, referring to "Saansein" and "Kadam" from "Karwaan".

It's not like he deliberately avoids performing them on stage. "At the end of the day, Bollywood or not, there is no distinction in my head," he said. He chooses songs that work for his set.  Any more Bollywood offers after "Karwaan"?

"No. I didn't get a single one," said Prateek. There's also time for his new music.

"I don't want to rush myself and forcefully put out a record that's mediocre because that's pointless. I have a lot of songs though. Whether they should be part of an album or released as singles, I have to figure out," he shared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prateek Kuhad Cold/Mess Karwaan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp