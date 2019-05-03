The dusk job

Jose Joy By

Express News Service

Multiplexes within malls have completely altered the way we watch movies. It’s always about navigating through crowds of shoppers to catch your favourite stars in action. Bengaluru-based Rices Obliquity is about to change this up with their first-ever open-air screening event in the state. “We have been involved with nightlife events since 2014 and wanted to do something different when one of our friends encountered this idea in the US.

SteppinOut Movie Nights offers a different way to spend the weekend with friends or loved ones than what is popular. Our aim is to provide a movie watching experience like nowhere else by playing classic, popular or nostalgic movies in an al-fresco setting,” says brand head Jigar Mehta. After almost three years of lugging the wagon around India’s big cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, they are headed to Tier-II cities, hitting Kochi this weekend.

The team ensures that the movie selection is a democratic process with a poll on their Facebook page to determine what people in a particular city want to watch. Kochi’s cinema aficionados are leaning towards Avengers: Infinity War, as per current statistics.

With an experience of over 100 such screenings, the venue has also been curated well. Their pick is the lakeside lawn of Le Méridien Kochi. “Guests will also have the option of enjoying the event with food and beverages of their choice, but with additional charges,” informs Jigar, adding that they’re limiting the entry to a maximum of 200 people. Participants can reserve their slots via bookmyshow.com or at the gates.

Rs 249, On May 5 from 6 pm

At Le Meridien, Maradu