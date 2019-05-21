Home Entertainment

From Hunter to Laal Kaptaan

Navdeep Singh’s historical revenge flick, Laal Kaptaan, will release on September 6, 2019.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Navdeep Singh’s historical revenge flick, Laal Kaptaan, will release on September 6, 2019. Previously titled Hunter, Saif Ali Khan stars as a Naga Sadhu engaged in a feud with his brother. The first-look poster was launched on Monday by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions. 

On his association with Khan, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director of Eros, says, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger- than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story.”

Co-producer Aanand L Rai adds, “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”

Navdeep Singh made his directorial debut with Manorama Six Feet Under (2007). He directed the 2015 thriller NH10 (being remade in Tamil as Garjanai). Khan’s upcoming projects include Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp