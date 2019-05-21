From Hunter to Laal Kaptaan

By Express News Service

Navdeep Singh’s historical revenge flick, Laal Kaptaan, will release on September 6, 2019. Previously titled Hunter, Saif Ali Khan stars as a Naga Sadhu engaged in a feud with his brother. The first-look poster was launched on Monday by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions.

On his association with Khan, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director of Eros, says, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger- than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story.”

Co-producer Aanand L Rai adds, “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”

Navdeep Singh made his directorial debut with Manorama Six Feet Under (2007). He directed the 2015 thriller NH10 (being remade in Tamil as Garjanai). Khan’s upcoming projects include Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior.