Mukesh Ambani hosts star-studded Diwali bash

The lavish Diwali bash was hosted on Thursday for their friends, family and team Mumbai Indians.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh and Nita Ambani at the Diwali bash.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani at the Diwali bash. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita hosted a grand Diwali party here, with celebrities such as Hazel Keech, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh adding more glamour to the glitzy affair.

Nita picked bright pink ethnic wear for the party, and Mukesh was seen in a kurta-pyjama paired with an orange Nehru jacket.

Isha Ambani chose a lightweight mint green silk sari with floral motifs woven with pure zari for the party. Her maroon blouse added more drama to her look. With a flower in her hair, she completed her look with a detailed neckpiece, jhumkas adding a conventional yet contemporary touch to her appearance.

Akash and Shloka looked adorable as they entered hand-in-hand and were all smiles. Shloka opted for a blush-pink lehenga and Akash looked dapper in a blue kurta paired with a Nehru jacket in the same hue.

Hazel arrived for the party with her former-cricketer and husband Yuvraj, looking stunning in a black one-shoulder crop top, a blue lehenga with a golden dupatta adding bling to the look. She took to Instagram to share that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan helped her avoid a last-minute fashion mishap, as she forgot to carry the kurta that she was supposed to wear to the party. Ira lent her top to Hazel.

Yuvraj was seen in a black kurta-pyjama with a red stole and was seen beaming with joy as they posed for photographs outside the party venue.

"Chak De! India" star Sagarika looked radiant as she picked a bright red attire, teaming it up with black and golden dupatta. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Her husband Zaheer was seen wearing a shimmery black kurta pyjama.

Rohit Sharma looked smart in a suit as his wife Ritika Sajdeh looked elegant in a suit. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya looked stylish in a kurta.

