WASHINGTON: After more than nine months of dating, Paris Hilton and beau Benji Madden have parted ways, according to reports.

The split happened a few days ago and sources claim that the pair wanted to take beak and hence called it quits."She is saddened by the breakup but they're just too different and they wanted different things in life. He was loyal and sweet but it was time to take a break," People quoted a source close to Hilton as saying.

However, reps for both Hilton and Madden could not be reached for comment.

Recently, Paris was snapped sharing intimate moments with ex-boyfriend Stavros Niarchos at nightspot Mokai in Miami.

However, the source claimed that the two were simply engaged in a close but friendly conversation.

"In no way are they romantic, nor do they want to get back together," said the source.

In fact, on Tuesday night, Hilton and Madden partied separately in Los Angeles.The socialite and the guitarist have recently denied reports that they were unfaithful to each other during their relationship.And just one month back, Madden publicly claimed how happy he and Hilton were.

"I wear my feelings on my sleeve. I'm very open about how in love I am - Paris and I are very happy," he said in October.