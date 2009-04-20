LONDON: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is so obsessed with changing her hairstyle that she has built a separate room for wigs in her New York mansion.

"Jennifer is obsessed with changing her hairstyle and has built a separate room for her wigs in her mansion. She keeps the door locked and hardly ever lets anyone in the room, not even her husband Marc (Anthony)," femalefirst.co.uk quoted a source as saying.

"The shelves on the walls are full of plastic heads holding the best hairpieces money can buy. Her actual hair is shoulder-length. Her wigs allow her to experiment with different looks and styles without having to have extensions or grow her own locks," added the source.