LONDON: Singer-actress Mariah Carey revealed that she had low self-esteem when she was growing up.

The 39-year-old admits she struggled with confidence issues as a teenager who wanted to be liked, reported femalefirst.co.uk

I have had very low self-esteem. When I was 12 or 13, I remember walking up the driveway and this guy who was 20, said to me, 'I like your pants,' and I was like, 'Oh, that looks good? Oh, okay, I will wear tight pants now'," said Carey.