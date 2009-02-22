The most tantalising aspect of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony is the question mark that hovers over host Hugh Jackman. That he can command our attention for three-something hours is amply evidenced by Australia. It wasn’t difficult to see why Nicole Kidman fell for him because we did too, swept along by the raffish charm and the very real

conviction he brought to a part that, in lesser hands, would have been laughed right off the screen. But even with those considerable skills of showmanship, can Jackman enliven an Oscar night that promises to be so dauntingly predictable? Now that Slumdog Millionaire has been honoured with just about every Best

Picture award instituted in the solar system, will Jackman be able to carry us through these three-something hours, till the point where the final envelope is opened and the winner is announced as... Slumdog Millionaire?

If Jackman fails, the only possible hope for a nail-biting show could be Harvey Weinstein. In 1998 — incidentally, the year another Indian hope was in the running for an Oscar (Shekhar Kapur, with his Elizabeth), this co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company caused the auditorium to judder under the impact of one of the most seismic upsets in movie history, when Shakespeare in Love trumped preordained favourite Saving Private Ryan for Best Picture. Can Weinstein — in the running this year with The Reader, another film with a tony literary pedigree — work a similar kind of unctuous black magic on the voters? After all, we’ve seen, over the years, that the Academy is as vulnerable to ennoblement as uplift, so could the high-minded pieties of The Reader nudge aside the high spirits of Slumdog Millionaire?

Last year’s show, in contrast, was a ticking-clock Hitchcock thriller, with No Country for Old Men and There Will Be Blood up for the big prize. The Coens were the obvious front-runners, their doughty commitment to the cause of American independent cinema having resulted in an apparently endless line of memorably idiosyncratic, iconoclastic films. It was time.

But with the shattering masterpiece that was Blood, Paul Thomas Anderson had crafted what appeared to be the ‘great American movie’, and it seemed for a while — even if common sense informed us otherwise — that it was going to be a fight to the finish. And yet, with careers founded largely on the fringes of mainstream Hollywood, neither the Coens nor Anderson were what you’d term sentimental favourites with the Academy, so there was the glancing notion that the heart-warming, wisecracking Juno might saunter off with Best Picture.

This year, however, the Slumdog juggernaut looks unstoppable. Among the other Best Picture nominees, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where Brad Pitt buried his sunshiny handsomeness under layers of old-age makeup, is the kind of film that’s usually compensated with acting awards. (That was indeed the case with The Hours, also up for Best Picture, where Nicole Kidman buried her porcelain beauty under layers of middle-age makeup.) Frost/Nixon is a smallish period film with a political backdrop, and like Good Night, and Good Luck before it, a place in the final five is clearly reward enough. The most recent antecedent of the provocatively gay-themed Milk is Brokeback Mountain, but that was the year the Academy genuflected before the high-minded pieties of Crash — and that brings us to The Reader, which, at this point, appears the only picture capable of outshouting “Jai Ho” with a “Heil!”

Since the 1990s, when Schindler’s List and The English Patient were applauded by the Academy, films set against the

hellish horrors of the World Wars haven’t had a good run at the Best Picture race. In the millennium, worthy efforts like The Pianist, Letters from Iwo Jima and Atonement have crawled through the trenches to make it to the final five. But each was thwarted by films that were equally dark (Chicago, The Departed, No Country for Old Men) and yet brightened by the opportunities they provided for restitution (long overdue recognitions for the resurrected musical, Martin Scorsese, and the Coens).

Apart from the wiles of Weinstein, the best shot The Reader may have is that it has on its head the hands of Sydney

Pollack and Anthony Minghella, two beloved producers the Academy was recently bereaved of, and that it has been directed by perennial Oscar bridesmaid Stephen Daldry, a three-time nominee for Best Director.

Besides, The Reader does feature the most serious of themes: the Holocaust. But then again, if the Academy is seen as a consortium that likes to make a grand statement, Slumdog too is accompanied by the baggage of the terror attacks on Mumbai last year, which (however unintendedly) bestowed a burning-issue topicality on an odd little film set in a curious corner of the world.

More importantly, it has won Best Picture not just at the BAFTA and the Golden Globes, but also from the Writers Guild of America, Producers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, all of which comprise Academy Awards voters.

So unless Hugh Jackman has employed a crack team of gag writers, we may be in for an extremely tedious Oscar night, alleviated solely by the prospect of witnessing AR Rahman clutching the most coveted film award in the planet.