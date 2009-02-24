Hyderabadis and Tollywood, celebrated Rahman’s incredible feat at the Oscars, showering praises and blessings on the maestro.

Notwithstanding cynical criticism that there’s nothing Indian about Slumdog Millionaire, scores of people, from film stars, both veteran and contemporary, to marketing executives, software professionals, students and the man on the street, everyone proudly relived the Oscar moment throughout the day, humming ‘Jai Ho.’ ‘‘A proud moment, we are badly in need of,’’ exclaimed Srinath, a marketing executive, summing up the euphoria sweeping the country.

‘‘He has given every Indian a reason to rejoice, I wish him a lot of happiness and success,’’ said Swetha Shankala, an advert representative.

If that was the word from the street, the tinsel town, which has a long association with Rahman, was united in its appreciation of his double dhamaka. ‘‘It is definately a joyous moment for all of us. In fact, he has done music for two of my movies -- Yuva and Jodha Akbar.

When I met him for the first time, I knew he was going to get us an Oscar. Rahman has made us proud,’’ said actor Sonu Sood.

Singer Abhijit Chatterjee paid tributes to both Rahman and Gulzar. ‘‘They have played a big role in getting international recognition for Indian music. Oscars for them is a matter of celebration for us,’’ he pointed out.

But perhaps, the best of all came from Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Tollywood stalwart. ‘‘I am proud..as if I have got the award,’’ said the veteran star. In a passionate defence of Slumdog, he said, ‘‘It received criticism because of its realistic approach. Even Satyajit Ray was criticised for having won the award by selling poverty. Why don’t the critics look at the positives?’’ And the biggest positive, according to music director Koti, is that Rahman, through Slumdog, has put Indian music on the world map. Can’t dispute that when, for once, we have the west dancing to our tunes!

“It is definately a joyous moment for all of us. Infact he has done music for two of my movies -- Yuva and Jodha Akbar. When I met him for the first time, I knew he is the man who is going to get us the Oscar.

Rahman has made us proud.’’

-- Sonu Sood, Bollywood actor

“Indian friends in the US have brought out their saris and are proudly wearing them to parties! Never a prouder moment to be Indian.

And this after dot buster episodes, truly we have conquered through art! AR Rahman we love you. And I am dubbing for Resul Pookutty for a new film at this moment. So happy for him to win best sound mixing.’’

-- Tisca Chopra, Bollywood actor “Absolutely fabulous. It’s not just India winning Oscars but winning 8 awards, that is wonderful. It really puts us on top of the world map.’’

-- Mala Pasha, theatre personality.

AR Rahman truly deserve the Oscars, which made history and has given a reason for every Indian to rejoice and celebrate. I love his music as its very original and gives an amazing effect to the listener. He is a milestone in Hindi film music. He has made us proud and I wish him a lot of happiness and success.

-- Swetha Shankala, advert representative

I am fond of various music genres, but Indian music is the one which always gave me a kick even when I was studying in UK. Oscars has always been a long awaited dream of Bollywood that has been finally fulfilled by A R Rahman. It’s an honorary day for Indian film industry for having finally been recognised for what it is. But surely for a music lover like me, Rahman is turned to be the lucky charm who has well deservingly set a milestone for many generations to come. Hope the trend continues...

-- Smita Singh, student, Cardiff University, UK

Since my childhood, I was a great fan of AR Rehman. The unusual rhythms of Rangeela re, taal se taal mila, Columbus, Roja and many more, made Indian music industry to scale different heights, as he has been always different from the mainstream Bollywood music. As a disciple of Illayaraja, he has stood up to his Guru’s expectations. This Oscar award is a “great honour” which will help Indian music to have a better platform and showcase it globally. Rehman has made all the Indian music lovers proud. Congratulations to A R Rehman and the spirit of his music!!! Jai Ho!!!

-- Shiva Kumari Tunk, HR professional

It’s a honour which has never been bestowed on an Indian composer. It’s a honour brought to India by a musician.

Today is Mahasivaratri, he would be remembered as long as Mahasivaratri is celebrated. Like Vivekananda who enlightened the world on Hinduism and Indian culture, the credit for putting Indian music on the world map goes to AR Rahman.

--Koti, Music director

I am proud as if the award has come to me. Irrespective of whoever directed it and its technicians, it is very much an Indian film on the Indian subject. It is Gulzar’s film. Some say it bagged Oscars simply because it was directed by a foreigner (a whiteman). It’s not true. Even for the white winning an Oscar is not that easy. It received criticism because of its realistic approach. Why don’t the critics look at its positive sequences like the talent saga of a boy. I remember even Satyajit Ray was criticised when he was given an Oscar.

Then I was in the US. He was criticised for having won the award for selling poverty.

--Akkineni Nageswara Rao

It’s a great and wonderful day for the film industry. Everyone in the film industry is proud of the achievement.

It would serve as a gateway for getting more awards.

--Murali Mohan, Movie Artistes Association president

Definitely we are happy with the achievement at the same time Indian films should rise to such standards.

We have a lot of technical expertise.

Unfortunately we are misusing them.

Somebody has to recognise our talent.

I would have been much more happier had it been for an Indian film.

--Tammareddy Bharadwaja, AP Film Producers Council president

I’m speechless for the achievement of Indian music.

My hugs from a billion Indians to the great A.R.Rahman --RP Patnaik, composer

This is very proud moment for every Indian and every musician. I am happy for him and his success. It’s just the beginning.

Lot more is ahead. I met him before he was leaving for the Oscars. He was calm, composed and relaxed.

--Kartik, singer

AR Rahman has scored the music for Pawan Kalyan’s forthcoming venture ‘Komaram Puli’ and is said to have already composed three tunes for Mahesh Babu’s film to be directed by Malayalam director Gowtham Menon. It will go on the sets after Mahesh Babu’s film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.