LONDON: Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has confessed she is envious of British actress Kate Winslet for the roles she gets.

Mendes says she greatly admires the acting skills of 33-year-old Winslet and wants to do the kind of roles the latter has done or is being offered, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I would steal Kate Winslet's roles. All her roles. Not only is she the most amazing actress in the entire world, she's done nude scenes in a lot of her films which shows she's just fearless,” said 34-year-old Mendes.

She added: “Her choices are impeccable. She literally can do anything. If she can just give me two of her roles, I'd be happy.”