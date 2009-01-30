LONDON: Actress Anna Faris will soon take her wedding vows with 'Bride Wars' star Chris Pratt.

Faris was earlier married to actor Ben Indra whom she met in 1999 on the sets of the film 'Lovers Lane'. They married in 2004 and split in 2007.

The 32-year-old actress who was wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger was spotted with her current actor- boyfriend in Los Angeles on Wednesday,'Contactmusic' reported.

The couple will star later this year in 'Young Americans'.

According to her publicist Dominique Appel, Pratt proposed the 'The House Bunny' and 'Scary Movie' star "late last year" However the actress wanted to keep the happy news to herself over the holidays.

"He's awesome. He's a great, great guy. I feel really lucky," Faris said told 'People' magazine about her 29-year-old boyfriend.