Omer Bhatti is Michael Jackson's fourth son, confirms MJ's father

LONDON: Michael Jackson's father has confirmed reports that the late American entertainer has a fourth child -- Omer Bhatti, whose parents worked in the Jackson household, British media reported Friday.

Joe Jackson said: "I knew Michael had another son -- yes, I did.

"He looks like a Jackson, he acts like a Jackson and he can dance like a Jackson. This boy's a fantastic dancer -- as a matter of fact, he teaches dance," he told The Sun.

The Sun reported last week that Michael Jackson told friends in 2004 that Omer, a 25-year-old aspiring dancer from Oslo, was his son from a one-night stand.

ABC News quoted Jackson biographer Stacy Brown as saying Omer's mother is Pia Bhatti, a Norwegian who worked as a nanny to the singer's first son Prince.

Her husband, Pakistani-origin Riz Bhatti, is said to have been a driver for Michael Jackson, who died June 25 from a heart attack.

Asked whether Omer could be the future of the Jackson legacy, Joe said: "I don't know, I can't say that yet until I see it happen."

The Sun reported Omer was sitting a few rows back at the memorial service for Michael July 7 before Jacko's sister Rebbie moved him to the front row alongside MJ's mother Katherine Jackson, and his three children Prince, Paris and Blanket.

Omer has since been staying at the Jacksons' home in Los Angeles and is believed to be seeking a DNA test, the newspaper said.

"If Omer's his son, he's his son," Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson told the Daily Mail.

"We won't deny it. We are going to give him the same love and care that we give Prince and Paris and Blanket. I can't clearly say if he is Michael's, but I saw this kid around him."

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Michael's mother Katherine, 79, will share custody of the three children with Debbie Rowe, the biological mother of Prince and Paris.