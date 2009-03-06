Home Entertainment English

Divorce was humiliating, reveals Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon says getting divorced from her former actor husband Ryan Philippe has been \"very humiliating\".

Published: 06th March 2009 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

LONDON: Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon says getting divorced from her former actor husband Ryan Philippe has been &quot;very humiliating and very isolating&quot; for her.

&quot;Maybe it wasn't the right decision to marry to begin with. I still have moments where I'm like, 'Nothing's ever going to make sense again.' I'm never going to feel any better,&quot; said the 32-year-old, reports mirror.co.uk.

Witherspoon split with 34-year-old Phillipe in 2006 after seven years of marriage. They have two children together Ava, nine, and Deacon, five.

Both, however, have found love again. While Phillipe is with Australian actress Abbie Cornish, Witherspoon is dating actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp