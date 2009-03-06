Divorce was humiliating, reveals Reese Witherspoon

LONDON: Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon says getting divorced from her former actor husband Ryan Philippe has been "very humiliating and very isolating" for her.

"Maybe it wasn't the right decision to marry to begin with. I still have moments where I'm like, 'Nothing's ever going to make sense again.' I'm never going to feel any better," said the 32-year-old, reports mirror.co.uk.

Witherspoon split with 34-year-old Phillipe in 2006 after seven years of marriage. They have two children together Ava, nine, and Deacon, five.

Both, however, have found love again. While Phillipe is with Australian actress Abbie Cornish, Witherspoon is dating actor Jake Gyllenhaal.