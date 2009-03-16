LONDON: Actress Jennifer Aniston is angry and is telling friends that she dumped singer John Mayer. However, media reports say Mayer was the one who dumped her.

The 40-year-old Aniston and the 32-year-old rocker broke up after she returned to the US from Britain after promoting her new movie "Marley And Me", reports thesun.co.uk.

A source said: "Aniston started considering dumping Mayer after he apparently went cold after the Oscars."

Her friends reveal that Aniston felt angry and used. A source said: "They had a great time at the Oscars, but he seemed to go cold right after. It's humiliating."