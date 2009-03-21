LONDON: Pop star Madonna's new man, 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz, has been spotted with another woman at a party.

Luz was seen getting intimate with 31-year-old model Luciana Costa as they danced together in Rio de Janeiro, reports thesun.co.uk.

One observer said: "Jesus was the hit of the party and all the girls went wild for him when he arrived. But Luciana was more interested than most and soon got hold of him for a dance."

Another added: "They danced together very close lots of times. He whispered things in her ear, grabbed her hand, put his hand around her waist. He'd had a little to drink and it seemed clear he was after something."

Costa said: "We both love to dance so were dancing and catching up, talking about our careers. On Sunday we went for a walk with friends we have in common. Jesus had great things to say about Madonna and he doesn't care that she is so much older."