LONDON: English pop singer-songwriter Lily Allen has confirmed reports that she is set to embark on a modelling career.

The "Smile" hitmaker was said to have been chosen to front a campaign for Chanel's high-end handbag range, and Allen has now revealed she will indeed be stepping in front of the camera, reports contacmtusic.com.

The singer also admits she is nervous about becoming the face of a fashion brand.

"I have been doing modelling for a company. I am quite unnatural in front of the camera, especially when you are working with fashion photographers just because the nature of the people they are used to working with is very different from me," she said.

"So I always feel a little self-conscious, because I am 5 feet 2 and size 12. It can be a little bit intimidating, but fun on some levels," she added.

Modelling is not the only side project Allen is working on. She is also set to launch her own jewellery line, which will hit shops at the end of this year.