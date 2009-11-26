No more tattoos, Sandra Bullock tells husband

LONDON: Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock has banned husband Jesse James from getting more tattoos, insisting that she doesn't want him to decorate certain parts of his body.

The heavily-tattooed TV personality James has designs on his arms, legs, torso, neck and even the palms of his hands. But he has kept some parts of his body art free and Bullock wants those areas to stay that way, reported contactmusic.com.

"I took a pen and marked out where he couldn't get tattoos. I went, 'This is mine'," said the actress.