LONDON: Colombian pop star Shakira has revealed she used to sing like a goat as a teenager and her music teacher was unimpressed by her fledgling talent.

The "She wolf" songstress has revealed her musical talents went unnoticed when she was a teenager because her singing voice had an uncanny resemblance to the bleating of a goat, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I never made it to the school choir because the music teacher didn't like my voice. I was pretty sad. But he was probably right, I did have a voice a bit like a goat but my dad told me to never give up and to keep going and it's paid off," she said.