Alicia Keys turns jewellery designer
Published: 12th October 2009 12:55 PM |
Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:59 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Pop singer Alicia Keys has added her name to the list of celebrity designers after launching her own range of jewellery.
The jewellery is the first venture from Keys' new company AK Worldwide, which will handle all of her side projects, reports contactmusic.com.
Keys' handmade creations have been entitled The Barber's Daughters and each piece will have a message of hope engraved on it.