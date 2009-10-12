Recording artist Alicia Keys is photographed in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2009. (AP)

LONDON: Pop singer Alicia Keys has added her name to the list of celebrity designers after launching her own range of jewellery.

The jewellery is the first venture from Keys' new company AK Worldwide, which will handle all of her side projects, reports contactmusic.com.

Keys' handmade creations have been entitled The Barber's Daughters and each piece will have a message of hope engraved on it.