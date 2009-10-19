Home Entertainment English

Sugababe star Amelle hospitalised

Sugababes star Amelle Berrabah is being treated for depression and it is being feared it could be the end of the band.

Published: 19th October 2009 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

LONDON: Sugababes star Amelle Berrabah is being treated for severe depression and it is being feared it could signal the end of the band.

The 25-year-old singer was admitted this week and she will now spend at least three weeks in a clinic, believed to be in Turkey, reports thesun.co.uk.

The band's first show with Amelle, Heidi Range, 26, and new girl Jade Ewen, 21, in Leeds has been cancelled.

The band's management said: &quot;Amelle has been forced to take an unexpected short break away from the pressures of work following medical advice. She will be able to rest and recuperate under expert supervision. We're expecting her to return by the beginning of November.&quot;

A close friend of Amelle said: &quot;She may decide the best thing for her health is to quit. Sugababes hasn't been making her happy for a long time.&quot;

Sugababes started in 1998 with Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobham Donaghy. Heidi and Amelle replaced Siobhan and Mutya, while Ewen replaced Keisha Buchanan.

