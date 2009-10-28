LONDON: Actress Demi Moore will join husband Ashton Kutcher on stage for a 24-hour Broadway marathon next month.

Kutcher was among the first movie stars to sign up for the ninth annual 24 Hour Plays on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre and now Moore will be joining him, reported imdb.com

The Hollywood couple joins Amber Tamblyn, Billy Crudup, Emily Mortimer and Emmy Rossum, among others, for the event, which raises cash for the Urban Arts Partnership.

The stars will collaborate on a series of plays, which are written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.