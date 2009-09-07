Pitt spends $80,000 to house kids' pets

LONDON: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has spent more than $80,000 building a place for his children's gerbils.

Pittt is fascinated by design and construction and personally oversaw every step of the project at his family's French estate, reported thesun.co.uk.

It features a maze of tunnels, seesaws and platforms for the pets.

"Pitt had so much fun putting the place together with his kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Pax," said a source.

"It's incredibly complex and cost a lot but Brad's more than happy with any activity that can combine his two passions - his kids and architecture," added the source.