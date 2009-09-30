LONDON: Soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria are both taking elocution lessons in a bid to boost their showbiz careers in the US.

The former Spice Girl is said to have enrolled in classes over fears that audiences would struggle to understand her accent. And her soccer star husband has also been seeing a speech tutor in preparation to launching a TV career once he retires from the sport, reports contactmusic.com.

"David is quite keen to move into TV when he finally retires, probably after the next World Cup. He's got the looks and the knowledge, but knows his voice needs work," said a source.

"Victoria has also been keen to live up to her name and speak more properly. She knows she has a very thick British accent and is sometimes misunderstood in America," added the source