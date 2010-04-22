LONDON: Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr is reportedly set to play the lead in a prequel to "Wizard of Oz".

The original 1939 movie, starring Judy Garland, became a cinematic classic, while another film based on L. Frank Baum's books, "Return To Oz", was released by Disney in 1985.

The movie-makers are preparing to return to the big screen in a new picture, titled "Oz The Great and Powerful".

The film will be a prequel to the Garland movie, based on Baum's work, and will tell the story of a young circus magician who ends up ruler of the magical country after crash-landing there in a hot air balloon, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Filmmaker Sam Mendes is in talks to direct the picture.